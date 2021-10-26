Tuesday, October 26, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

CVS Investigation Looks At Complaint by Tammy Rivera That She was Racially Profiled | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Tammy Rivera
Tammy Rivera

*A rep for CVS is speaking out following an incident with reality star Tammy Rivera.

As we previously reported, Tammy shared some videos to Instagram Sunday to share what went down at her local CVS in DeKalb County, GA. In one of the clips, Tammy explained that she is a frequents shopper and knows all the employees, but the woman she encountered this time was new. Tammy claimed that the staffer followed her down every aisle and yelled at her for opening a hair accessory she intended to buy. Cops were called but she eventually left the store to avoid trespassing charges. However, Monday morning Tammy called her CVS to file a complaint. It was said that the general manager quickly called back to apologize.

A rep for CVS spoke with TMZ and said that it has a “firm non-discrimination policy” and it’s committed to ensuring that all customers are “treated with respect and are offered courteous customer service.” According to the news site, the rep added they’ve also launched an investigation. Now despite this.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Isaiah Washington Still Having His Say About ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ + Homophobia and His Hollywood Career – LISTEN

Wait! There’s MORE. Rivera shared a video on social media following the incident to explain her side of the story.

“I want to be treated fairly and I’m a human being. I don’t think I look better than everybody else,” she said in the three-minute clip. “I’m a regular person and I don’t expect to be treated with special privileges.”

She continued, “I believe that you should greet the janitor with the same respect you give to the CEO.” She then added a message to the employee, “Treat everybody fairly. You sat there and you racially profiled me.”

“It’s crazy because I see a lot of black and brown people … we go through it a lot,” Rivera said, adding that the worker called her a “brown-skinned” woman on the phone to the police. “I just felt like, why would that even matter [what my skin color is]?” she asked the camera.

Previous articleRapper E-40 Launches Gourmet Meats Brand ‘Goon With the Spoon’
Next articleWatch Viola Davis Question Sandra Bullock’s White Privilege in Trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Unforgivable’
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO