*A rep for CVS is speaking out following an incident with reality star Tammy Rivera.

As we previously reported, Tammy shared some videos to Instagram Sunday to share what went down at her local CVS in DeKalb County, GA. In one of the clips, Tammy explained that she is a frequents shopper and knows all the employees, but the woman she encountered this time was new. Tammy claimed that the staffer followed her down every aisle and yelled at her for opening a hair accessory she intended to buy. Cops were called but she eventually left the store to avoid trespassing charges. However, Monday morning Tammy called her CVS to file a complaint. It was said that the general manager quickly called back to apologize.

A rep for CVS spoke with TMZ and said that it has a “firm non-discrimination policy” and it’s committed to ensuring that all customers are “treated with respect and are offered courteous customer service.” According to the news site, the rep added they’ve also launched an investigation. Now despite this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

Wait! There’s MORE. Rivera shared a video on social media following the incident to explain her side of the story.

“I want to be treated fairly and I’m a human being. I don’t think I look better than everybody else,” she said in the three-minute clip. “I’m a regular person and I don’t expect to be treated with special privileges.”

She continued, “I believe that you should greet the janitor with the same respect you give to the CEO.” She then added a message to the employee, “Treat everybody fairly. You sat there and you racially profiled me.”

“It’s crazy because I see a lot of black and brown people … we go through it a lot,” Rivera said, adding that the worker called her a “brown-skinned” woman on the phone to the police. “I just felt like, why would that even matter [what my skin color is]?” she asked the camera.