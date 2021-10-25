*Award-winning actor Isaiah Washington gives an insightful and revealing interview to KBLA Talk 1580 radio host Tavis Smiley!

Washington’s tv and film credits include “P-Valley,” “100” and “Grey’s Anatomy” as well as “Love Jones,” “Get on the Bus” and “Blue Caprice.” Washington is still having his say!

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT! After 25 years, Washington reflects on his portrayal of the gay character, Kyle, in Spike Lee’s 1996 groundbreaking film, “Get On the Bus.” Fast forward, and he speaks candidly about bigotry toward the LGBTQ community, especially in the Black community.

Plus, in light of a new book about “Grey’s Anatomy,” by Lynette Rice, he reflects on the toxic set of the hit ABC drama and his firing in 2007 as Dr. Preston Burke after allegedly using a homophobic slur on set!

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB:A-hole Move: Don Jr. Makes T-Shirt Mocking Death of Woman Shot by Alec Baldwin

In the interview (with Washington’s hands on a Bible – located in the studio!), listeners will hear:

Washington was advised not to take the role of gay character, Kyle, in Spike Lee’s 1996 film, “Get on the Bus,” because it could hurt his career, and the “mind blowing and hurtful” fallout from the release of the film. Washington’s portrayal of gay character, Kyle, in Spike Lee’s 1996 film, “Get on the Bus,” was partially inspired by the “B-Boy Blues” book series by gay author, journalist and playwright James Earl Hardy. After 25 years, Washington says he has no regrets, playing a gay character, but the needle hasn’t moved for Black gay men. Washington’s co-star Patrick Dempsey, who portrayed brain surgeon Dr. Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd was nicknamed “Pilot Poison.” “They wanted Rob Lowe,” he states in the interview. Dempsey exited the show in 2015. Washington’s believes he was “never wanted” on “Grey’s Anatomy” and was offered $10K NOT TO TAKE THE AUDITION! In his casting as Dr. Preston Burke on “Grey’s Anatomy,” producers had a problem with his dreadlocks and goatee, and he shaved for the sake of the character. Because of Dempsey’s tardiness and lack of professionalism, he and Dempsey got into a heated argument. He admits uttering the “f” word, but it was never directed at co-star T. R. Knight, who portrayed Dr. George O’Malley, and was not on set at the time. Washington claims Dempsey was a “tyrant” on the set and gave everyone PTSD! Ellen Pompeo, who portrays the title role of Meredith Grey, was “un-nerved” by the amount of attention and publicity generated by other cast members and not her. He added, “She really thinks that she’s cool with Black people like that, but she’s not!” Pompeo took hush money not to talk about her co-star Dempsey and the toxic environment of “Grey’s Anatomy” during the #MeToo Movement.



source: Wyllisa Bennett, publicist du jour | [email protected]