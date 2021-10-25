*#DonaldTrump‘s son is selling T-shirts that mock the tragic death of the production crew member who actor #AlecBaldwin fatally shot.⁠

Last week, news broke that Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza with a prop gun while on set for an upcoming project. While families and friends are mourning their lost loved ones, Donald Trump Jr. decided to make a joke out of the incident and create a T-shirt that reads, “guns don’t kill people, Alex Baldwin kills people.”⁠

The shirts cost $27.99 apiece, and he’s selling them online. He took to Instagram, writing in a caption, “It’s only a matter of time” with a photo of Homer Simpson wearing a sign that says “LET’S ALL WATCH ALEC BALDWIN BLAME THE GUN.”⁠

Since the shooting, Trump has been mocking the matter online. “That look when an anti gun nut kills more people with a gun than your extensive firearm collection ever has,” he wrote last week on Instagram. He also put up a fake photo of Baldwin wearing his shirts.

As you can imagine, Trump Jr. was swiftly called out for his behavior by some in Hollywood, including Sophia Bush, Debra Messing and the women of “The View.”

“I hope the Hutchins family sues the f— out of the Trumps. This is DISGUSTING,” tweeted Bush. “An accident in the workplace cost a woman her life, and the Trump clan is turning it into a sick joke for profit.”

“These f—ing ghouls should be voted off the island (& by island, I mean the planet),” she added.

“#DonJr is a rancid piece of garbage,” tweeted Messing. “A wife, mother & colleague DIED. How DARE YOU cash in on this unfathomable tragedy. You are a damaged, unloved person. I hope you receive the same amount of compassion if ever a tragedy befalls your family.”