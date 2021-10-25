WATCH: Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen Talk Fatherhood, Cars, Race, Friendship in CBS Interview

*Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen took their bromance to “CBS Sunday Morning” over the weekend, giving a joint interview about their friendship that birthed their podcast, which, in turn birthed a companion book.

In one segment about Springsteen’s 1960 Corvette, Obama said that getting to drive “this mean machine” was one of his highlights of the interview. But the two-seater left no room for one key element of being an ex-president.

“Yeah, I just took off, and in the rearview mirror I could see some of my agents running behind!” Obama laughed.

Renegades: Born in the USA (Crown) and its corresponding podcast stemmed from a couple days spent at Springsteen’s N.J. farm. Part 1 aired Sunday on “CBS Sunday Morning,” and Part II aired Monday on “CBS Mornings.”

The friendship between the two men started in 2008: “Bruce Springsteen decided to charitably help out some not-very-well-known new U.S. senator who had the audacity to run for president,” Obama said. Over time, that friendship deepened, a friendship Obama once characterized as: “I am the President. He is the Boss.”

Interviewer Anthony Mason asked about the connection.

“I think Bruce, through his music, I tease him about how much better it is being a rock ‘n’ roll star than being a politician,” Obama said.

“Which of course it is!” Springsteen said, laughing. “You do have the better deal,” Mason said.

“He does not really deny it!” Obama said. “There is a certain sense of ministry to Bruce’s music. And his body of work is around these issues of, you know, ‘Who are we?’”

Springsteen said, “That’s the question.”

Watch below: