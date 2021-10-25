‘I Grabbed My Mama Because I Treat Her Like a Lady’: Kodak Black Explains Groping His Mother (Watch)

Kodak Black took to his Instagram live Saturday (Oct. 23) to address the recent viral video that shows him feeling up his mom on the dance floor. (Watch above.)

The rapper begins by saying that his father left the home when he was young, and his mom raised her children on her own.

“When I see my mama, homie, I adore her, homie,” Kodak said. “I kiss her feet, homie, what you talkin’ bout boy… Some of you n***as don’t even holla at your mama. Some of you n***as don’t even call your mama, homie. Some of you n***as don’t even spend time with your mama, homie.”

His IG live continues with him asking fans, how they’d expect to “love a b***h” if they don’t love their own mothers.

“She ain’t trippin’. I don’t give a f**k what you talkin’ bout, n***a,” Kodak continues. “I grabbed my mama because I treat my mama like my lady, n***a. That’s my queen, n***a.”

Kodak explains that his intention in grabbing his mother’s buttocks in a sexual manner was to make her feel “real beautiful.”

“I don’t f**k my mama, we ain’t doin’ no crazy shit,” Kodak continued. “I grab her like I make her feel real beautiful. I remind my mama, “You beautiful, I’m f****d up bout you ma, I’m in love with you.”

Watch his full IG live below: