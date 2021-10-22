*An appeals court has ruled that Robert De Niro’s estranged wife Grace Hightower isn’t entitled to half of the acting income money he made after the divorce.

Hightower argued that a 2004 prenuptial agreement entitled her to half of De Niro’s earnings, but, as reported by Page Six, “the Appellate Division rejected Hightower’s arguments, upholding a lower court’s ruling from February,” the outlet writes.

“The husband’s income earned during the marriage and other business assets acquired during that time are his separate property,” reads the appellate court decision.

READ MORE: Robert De Niro on White Privilege and Raising 6 Biracial Children [VIDEO]

Here’s more from Page Six:

In February, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Matthew Cooper wrote that the prenup “establishes that the bulk of [De Niro’s] income earned during the marriage, whether from acting, film production, or business ventures, constitutes his separate property.”

Still, Hightower will walk away with millions under the prenup, which says the pair should sell the $20 million home they lived in together and put $6 million toward buying a home of her choice that she can live in with their two kids. And, under the terms of the prenup, De Niro agreed to pay her $1 million a year in alimony until she remarries or one of them dies.

“The decision speaks for itself. We obviously agree with the conclusion,” De Niro’s lawyer Caroline Krauss told Page Six.

In addition to his film career, De Niro reportedly has large stakes in several businesses, including the Nobu sushi chain, The Greenwich Hotel in New York City and Canal Productions.

“Mr. De Niro has made $300 million since 2004 via 35 businesses, and 38 movies,” his attorney previously told the judge. “His total income is more than $500 million. He gets it all.”

Robert and Grace first tied the knot in 1997 but divorced in 1999. Grace reportedly wants half of the earnings De Niro has made since 2004, when the couple married for the second time.