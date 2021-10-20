*Multiple Netflix employees have walked out since the streaming service has remained in support of Dave Chappelle’s comedy special “The Closer,” which some have labeled as transphobic.

The protest was put together by trans activist Ashlee Marie Preston and there were counter protesters yelling “We like jokes,” but they were outnumbered by Netflix employees chanting “Trans lives matter.”

“Artivists/Creators, grassroots organizers, public figures and supporters spanning multiple communities are coming together to underscore the importance of responsible content offerings that prioritize the safety and dignity of all marginalized communities,” Preston said on Instagram. “We aim to use this moment to shift the social ecology around what Netflix leadership deems ethical entertainment, while establishing policies and guidelines that protect employees and consumers, alike.”

And there’s this. Ashlee Marie Preston, who helped organize the Netflix employee walkout Wednesday, says she’s invited Dave to come to the table to have a conversation about the harm she and others believe he’s inflicted onto the LGBTQ+ community … but notes, he’s ghosted them.

it sounds like Dave wants no part of a dialogue with this group, so in light of that … Ashlee says they've come for the guys who cut him a check, and that would be Netflix.