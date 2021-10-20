Wednesday, October 20, 2021
They Did it! Netflix Workers Walkout Over Chappelle’s Trans Bits | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Netflix Employees Walk Out over Chappelle Trans Comments
Netflix Employees Walk Out over Chappelle Trans Comments / Photo: TMZ

*Multiple Netflix employees have walked out since the streaming service has remained in support of Dave Chappelle’s comedy special “The Closer,” which some have labeled as transphobic.

The protest was put together by trans activist Ashlee Marie Preston and there were counter protesters yelling “We like jokes,” but they were outnumbered by Netflix employees chanting “Trans lives matter.”

“Artivists/Creators, grassroots organizers, public figures and supporters spanning multiple communities are coming together to underscore the importance of responsible content offerings that prioritize the safety and dignity of all marginalized communities,” Preston said on Instagram. “We aim to use this moment to shift the social ecology around what Netflix leadership deems ethical entertainment, while establishing policies and guidelines that protect employees and consumers, alike.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos Admits He ‘Screwed Up’ When Defending Dave Chappelle’s New Special

And there’s this. Ashlee Marie Preston, who helped organize the Netflix employee walkout Wednesday, says she’s invited Dave to come to the table to have a conversation about the harm she and others believe he’s inflicted onto the LGBTQ+ community … but notes, he’s ghosted them.

Check out the interview below she gave to the media about what the next steps are. As TMZ notes,  it sounds like Dave wants no part of a dialogue with this group, so in light of that … Ashlee says they’ve come for the guys who cut him a check, and that would be Netflix.

