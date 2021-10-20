Wednesday, October 20, 2021
HomeNewsTop News
Top News

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos Admits He ‘Screwed Up’ When Defending Dave Chappelle’s New Special

By Ny MaGee
0

Ted+Sarandos+2020+Netflix+Oscar+After+Party+mtfAMKlRLtvx
Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos and his wife Nicole Avant / Getty

*Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos admits he “screwed up” with the handling of employee concerns over Dave Chapelle’s new stand-up special “The Closer.”

Last week, Sarandos defended the comedian in a memo to employees that said “The Closer” isn’t “designed to incite hate or violence” and noted that “artistic freedom” is measured differently in stand-up comedy. His latest comments come ahead of the planned employee walkout at the streaming giant on Oct. 20— organized by trans and LGBTQ+ staffers and allies.

“I screwed up that internal communication, “Sarandos said in a new interview about his initial memo to staffers. 

“I did that, and I screwed it up in two ways. First and foremost, I should have led with a lot more humanity. Meaning, I had a group of employees who were definitely feeling pain and hurt from a decision we made. And I think that needs to be acknowledged up front before you get into the nuts and bolts of anything. I didn’t do that. That was uncharacteristic for me, and it was moving fast and we were trying to answer some really specific questions that were floating. We landed with some things that were much more blanket and matter-of-fact that are not at all accurate,” he explained.

READ MORE: Netflix Strongly Supports Dave Chappelle, CEO Won’t Pull Controversial Stand-up Special

Dave Chappelle - Netflix

Adding, “Of course storytelling has real impact in the real world. I reiterate that because it’s why I work here, it’s why we do what we do. That impact can be hugely positive, and it can be quite negative. So, I would have been better in that communication. They were joining a conversation already in progress, but out of context. But that happens, internal emails go out. In all my communications I should lean into the humanity up front and not make a blanket statement that could land very differently than it was intended.”

When asked about the protocol for defining hate speech at Netflix, Sarandos explained: “We are trying to support creative freedom and artistic expression among the artists that work at Netflix. Sometimes, and we do make sure our employees understand this, because of that — because we’re trying to entertain the world, and the world is made up of folks with a lot of different sensibilities and beliefs and senses of humor and all those things — sometimes, there will be things on Netflix that you dislike. That you even find to be harmful. Where we’ll definitely draw the line is on something that would intentionally call for physically harming other people or even remove protections. For me, intent to cause physical harm crosses the line, for sure.

Sarandos went on to make clear that he does not believe Chappelle’s special falls under the company’s definition of hate speech.

Previous articleRep. Sheila Jackson Lee Reacts to Texas Republicans Carving Up Her District: ‘Racial Gerrymandering’ [VIDEO]
Next articleWhite Girl Throws Drink at Black Cop, Allowed to Walk Away in Viral TikTok Video
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO