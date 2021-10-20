*Neighbors, it’s no secret that Dr. Dre’s divorce to Nicole Young has been a mixture of pure pettiness but it appears that pettiness has been taken up another notch! According to TMZ, his ex-wife attempted to serve him court papers at his grandmother’s funeral!

Per the report, Dre’s grandmother helped raise him and he was at the cemetery when a processor confronted him. Sources close to Dre say a server came up to him at the burial site as Dre was standing by his grandma’s casket and tried serving him. Sources connected to Nicole Young tell TMZ … Dre was served in the cemetery’s parking lot after the burial.

Either way, it’s a bit insensitive to serve someone at a funeral. Dre was reportedly so angry that he refused to take the papers. The papers involved payment of Nicole’s attorney’s fees. There’s a dispute over how much he was supposed to pay. Thoughts?

It’s worth noting that rapper/producer/entrepreneur has already shelled out a payment of $2 million to his ex’s lawyers. And in the past year, he made two separate payments of $500,000 each.

Dre, whose net worth is almost a BILLION dollars, objected to the excessive attorney’s fees – which now total more than $4.5 million, but the judge dismissed his complaints.

