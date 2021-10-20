Wednesday, October 20, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Dr. Dre Served with Divorce Documents at Cemetery for Grandmother’s Interment

By Fisher Jack
0

Dr. Dre Portrait - Getty
Dr. Dre / Getty

*Neighbors, it’s no secret that Dr. Dre’s divorce to Nicole Young has been a mixture of pure pettiness but it appears that pettiness has been taken up another notch! According to TMZ, his ex-wife attempted to serve him court papers at his grandmother’s funeral!

Per the report, Dre’s grandmother helped raise him and he was at the cemetery when a processor confronted him. Sources close to Dre say a server came up to him at the burial site as Dre was standing by his grandma’s casket and tried serving him. Sources connected to Nicole Young tell TMZ … Dre was served in the cemetery’s parking lot after the burial.

Either way, it’s a bit insensitive to serve someone at a funeral. Dre was reportedly so angry that he refused to take the papers. The papers involved payment of Nicole’s attorney’s fees. There’s a dispute over how much he was supposed to pay. Thoughts?

It’s worth noting that rapper/producer/entrepreneur has already shelled out a payment of $2 million to his ex’s lawyers. And in the past year, he made two separate payments of $500,000 each.

Dre, whose net worth is almost a BILLION dollars, objected to the excessive attorney’s fees – which now total more than $4.5 million, but the judge dismissed his complaints.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos Admits He ‘Screwed Up’ When Defending Dave Chappelle’s New Special

Previous articleTiger Woods Says His Kids Are Helping Him Through Recovery After Near-Fatal Car Crash
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO