Wednesday, October 20, 2021
2021 Soul Train Awards to Be Held at Famed Apollo Theater

By Ny MaGee
*BET announced has that the 2021 Soul Train Music Awards will take place at Harlem’s Apollo Theater for the first time.

The annual awards celebration will go down at the famed Apollo Theater in honor of its 50th anniversary.

“The Apollo has long been a center of Black cultural and creative innovation for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world. It has provided a platform for Black artists at all stages of their careers, and a gathering place for audiences to express themselves freely,” said Apollo executive producer Kamilah Forbes, per BET. “The Apollo is thrilled to partner with BET to host the Soul Train Awards, bringing together three iconic brands that represent Black culture and excellence under one roof.”

The late Don Cornelius created “Soul Train,” which aired nationally from 1971 until 2006.

Tommicus Walker, LeToya Luckett
Getty

“Don Cornelius’ brilliant vision created a revolutionary show that became a cornerstone in American culture. Fifty years later, the Soul Train Awards continues to amplify his powerful message of Love, Peace & Soul to a global audience,” said BET executive vice president Connie Orlando. “We are honored to be a part of the Soul Train legacy and partner with the national treasure that is the Apollo to celebrate Black excellence and culture.”

The Soul Train awards has aired from venues in the Los Angeles area (1987-2007), Atlanta (2009-11) and Las Vegas (2012-19). Last year’s event was hosted by Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell.

The Soul Train awards launched in 1987 and recognizes the best in soul, R&B, gospel and hip hop.

The awards will premiere Sunday, November 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

