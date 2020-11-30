*(Hollywood, CA) – Jody Watley is always full of surprises. The Grammy-winning, trendsetting pioneer in music, video, fashion and style recently joined other R&B legends of the 80s on DJ Cassidy’s “Pass the Mic: BET Soul Train Edition,” which also featured Sheila E, Chaka Khan, El DeBarge, Deniece Williams, Morris Day, Evelyn “Champagne” King, Lisa Lisa, George Clinton, and many more.

DJ Cassidy included an all-star surprise line-up for his set, including Jody Watley giving homage to she and her fellow musical legends who gave birth to some of the greatest dance records of all time. The ‘highly anticipated,’ DJ show premiered after the Soul Train Awards, and also aired on VH1 and MTV2 on Sunday, November 29.

Never one to disappoint, Jody Watley ‘rocked the mic’ and performed bars of “A Night to Remember,” one of the many hit songs from her years during the pinnacle time for the group, Shalamar for the prime-time DJ television special.

Following her brief six year run in the group, Watley went on to become a celebrated solo artist, respected businesswoman, innovative music maker, and style-forging pioneer who has led the way as an entrepreneur working in the independent music world as one of the few already-established female best-selling artists to produce, create and own her recordings.

Some of Jody’s many classic hits include “Real Love,” “Don’t You Want Me,” “Everything,” and “Still A Thrill.”

She is one of the architects of 21st-century pop. From her groundbreaking union of rap and R&B (1987’s “Friends,” a collaboration with hip-hop legends Eric B. & Rakim) to her vision-forward amalgamation of high fashion, street fashion and music in the 1980s (long before it became the norm), to her fusion of jazz and underground club culture with keen pop instincts, and the ease with which she crossed and still crosses genre, the iconic singer forged the template that is now everybody’s playbook.

DJ Cassidy’s popular ‘Pass the Mic’ webcast series made its debut on BET’s broadcast of “The Soul Train Awards.” His special DJ edition immediately followed after the awards show and delivered a second prime-time special that brought Cassidy’s all-star medleys, usually seen via Twitch and YouTube, to a network for the first time.

“I was thrilled to be part of the first TV presentation for DJ Cassidy’s ‘Pass the Mic.’ He has such an incredible love of music and appreciation for an artist’s body of work that reflects in his presentation and delivery as a DJ,” said Watley.

“Cassidy knows how to mix music seamlessly and play the right song at the right time. It was such an honor and great feeling to be a part of the TV broadcast. We have a mutual appreciation and love as well as a respect for the classics – great music and artistry has no expiration date!” she added.

