Monday, October 18, 2021
Jamie Foxx Explains Why He Asked Snoop Dogg to Intimidate His Daughter’s Date [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
jamie foxx and daughter corinne
Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corrine / Getty

*Jamie Foxx has revealed that he once used his celebrity pal Snopp Dogg to intimidate his daughter’s date. 

Foxx shared the tale when he stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote his book “Act Like You Got Some Sense” (out Oct. 19). 

“What happened was my daughter, who didn’t know that I had already run a background check on her boyfriend, he comes to the crib and Snoop happens to be there,” Foxx recalled. “And I said, ‘Snoop! There he is, right there. Shake him up!’ Snoop walked over to my daughter’s boyfriend and just said, ‘Hey, what’s up? What’s up, cuz? Hey, look here. You know, we her uncles, so act accordingly, homie.'”

Foxx explained to Fallon that he “wanted the young man to understand that she’s got people that really love her, so that if something does go wrong, Snoop is coming,” he added.

Watch the moment via the clip below.

READ MORE: Sherri Shepherd Claims Jamie Foxx Still Owes Her $50 from the 90s when He was Broke and Homeless

Foxx and his daughter Corrine starred together in the Netflix comedy series “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!”. They also collaborated on the Fox competition series “Beat Shazam,” with Jamie hosting, and his daughter serving as DJ. 

During his appearance on Fallon, Foxx also spoke about his two daughters, Corrine and Annalise, serving as the inspiration behind his new book.

“I wanted to break down the barriers with your daughters because your daughters are going to need you, especially when it comes to guys and relationships,” Foxx explained. “I mean, who else would know better than us? And so by doing it early, which a lot of people frowned on at first, but now it pays dividends when they have really serious questions about guys I’m going to kill.”

Watch Foxx’s appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

