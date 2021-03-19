Friday, March 19, 2021
Home News
News

Netflix Drops Trailer for ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Starring Jamie Foxx [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

*Netflix has dropped the first trailer for the upcoming Jamie Foxx comedy series “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!”.

Foxx has teamed with the streaming giant for the series inspired by his relationship with daughter Corinne Foxx

According to Variety, Bentley Kyle Evans serves as EP/Showrunner on the series while Foxx and his daughter executive produce. David Alan Grier co-stars as a recurring character along with Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman, and Jonathan Kite, Heather Hemmens and Valente Rodriguez.

Foxx and Corinne previously collaborated on the Fox competition series “Beat Shazam,” which Jamie hosts, and his daughter serves as DJ.

This will be Jamie’s first TV starring role since “The Jamie Foxx Show,” which was co-created by Evans. The series stars David Alan Grier, Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman, Jonathan Kite, Heather Hemmens, Valente Rodriguez. 

READ MORE: Jamie Foxx and Daughter Team for Netflix Comedy ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me’

EURweb.comThe official description for “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!,” per Netflix, reads: “Brian Dixon (Jamie Foxx), successful business owner and bachelor, just became a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew). Determined to be the best father he can be, Brian’s going to need all the help he can get from his dad (David Alan Grier) and sister (Porscha Coleman) — and Sasha’s going to need all the help she can get learning how to deal with her new, lovingly chaotic. Full of heart and humor, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me is inspired by Foxx’s real-life relationship with daughter Corinne Foxx, who also serves as executive producer. The multi-cam sitcom reunites Foxx with showrunner Bentley Kyle Evans (The Jamie Foxx Show) and is directed by Ken Whittingham (black-ish).”

“My dad and I have been telling these stories for years, whether we’ve been in interviews together or just at dinner,” Corinne said in a statement. “We’ve always loved reliving these memories and laughing about them. While I don’t have the physical diary anymore, these moments were so unforgettable.”

“I just thought that that line alone, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, was intriguing,” said Jamie said about returning to television. “And people know my daughter and I have a great relationship. Two, I love TV. There’s nothing like television. Like, you could do a movie and it’s so many people involved and it comes out and you’re like “Man, that ain’t what they said it was gonna look like.” So, the process is just different. But being on TV, there’s a lifeline that you just cannot duplicate anywhere else.”

“Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” launches April 14 on Netflix. 

Previous articleHandcuffed Spring Breaker Flees Cop Car as Cheering Crowd Follows Him Down the Beach (Watch)
Next articleYaphet Kotto Dies at Age 81, Sigourney Weaver Pays Tribue to Her ‘Alien’ Co-Star
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Steve Harvey Stands Up for Kirk Franklin After Son Released Cussin’ Phone Call

Fisher Jack - 0
*Steve Harvey is standing up as a fellow father and telling everyone to "get off Kirk Franklin's back" after the Gospel legend and his...
Read more
Social Heat

Half-brother of Rae Sremmurd Charged with Killing Their Stepfather in Cold Blood

Fisher Jack - 0
*Rae Sremmurd’s half-brother has been charged with the murder of their stepfather/his father. Per TMZ, Michael Sullivan, who is the half-brother of Swae Lee and...
Read more
Social Heat

Australian Karen Accuses Man of Faking Disability Because He Used Handicapped Parking / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*An Australian man captured the moment when a woman accused him of faking his disability after he parked his car in the handicapped parking...
Read more
Social Heat

Sharon Osbourne Claims She Didn’t Use ‘Too Ghetto’ to Describe Holly Robinson Peete

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sharon Osbourne is trying to clear her name after former co-host of “The Talk” Holly Robinson Peete revealed that she called her “too ghetto”...
Read more
Social Heat

Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace: Show Me Texts and Email of Alleged Bullying

Fisher Jack - 1
*Meghan Markle has issued a request to Buckingham Palace to see the emails and text messages from former palace aides who accused her of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO