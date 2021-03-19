Netflix Drops Trailer for ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Starring Jamie Foxx [WATCH]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Netflix has dropped the first trailer for the upcoming Jamie Foxx comedy series “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!”.

Foxx has teamed with the streaming giant for the series inspired by his relationship with daughter Corinne Foxx.

According to Variety, Bentley Kyle Evans serves as EP/Showrunner on the series while Foxx and his daughter executive produce. David Alan Grier co-stars as a recurring character along with Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman, and Jonathan Kite, Heather Hemmens and Valente Rodriguez..

Foxx and Corinne previously collaborated on the Fox competition series “Beat Shazam,” which Jamie hosts, and his daughter serves as DJ.

This will be Jamie's first TV starring role since "The Jamie Foxx Show," which was co-created by Evans.

The official description for “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!,” per Netflix, reads: “Brian Dixon (Jamie Foxx), successful business owner and bachelor, just became a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew). Determined to be the best father he can be, Brian’s going to need all the help he can get from his dad (David Alan Grier) and sister (Porscha Coleman) — and Sasha’s going to need all the help she can get learning how to deal with her new, lovingly chaotic. Full of heart and humor, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me is inspired by Foxx’s real-life relationship with daughter Corinne Foxx, who also serves as executive producer. The multi-cam sitcom reunites Foxx with showrunner Bentley Kyle Evans (The Jamie Foxx Show) and is directed by Ken Whittingham (black-ish).”

“My dad and I have been telling these stories for years, whether we’ve been in interviews together or just at dinner,” Corinne said in a statement. “We’ve always loved reliving these memories and laughing about them. While I don’t have the physical diary anymore, these moments were so unforgettable.”

“I just thought that that line alone, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, was intriguing,” said Jamie said about returning to television. “And people know my daughter and I have a great relationship. Two, I love TV. There’s nothing like television. Like, you could do a movie and it’s so many people involved and it comes out and you’re like “Man, that ain’t what they said it was gonna look like.” So, the process is just different. But being on TV, there’s a lifeline that you just cannot duplicate anywhere else.”

“Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” launches April 14 on Netflix.