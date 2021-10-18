*Actor Darius McCrary is shutting down Sidney Starr’s claims that the two are an item. Despite Sidney claiming they’ve been dating for nearly a year, a rep for Darius says it’s Sidney’s “desperate” attempt to get back on reality TV.

The rep confirms that the pair met back when they were filming ‘STAR’ on FOX back in 2017 and have been friends since, but the rep claims she’s lying about the nature of their relationship.

In a statement obtained by The Shade Room, the rep says, “McCrary has kept an amicable friendship with Starr, who has been persistent with creating fake storylines and relationships with our client in a sad attempt to get back on ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York.’”

The rep, who previously repped Sidney as well but dropped her before this incident adds, “Darius has no interest in dating Starr, but will remain friends and support her journey of getting back on reality television. Mona and the executives are aware of her desperate behavior.”

WAIT! Darius McCrary himself just posted video addressing the issue. Check it pit below

