Monday, October 18, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Hell to the Naw! – Actor/Singer Darius McCrary Denies Dating Trans Star Sidney Starr |WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Darius McCrary - Sidney Starr / Instagram
Darius McCrary – Sidney Starr / Instagram

*Actor Darius McCrary is shutting down Sidney Starr’s claims that the two are an item. Despite Sidney claiming they’ve been dating for nearly a year, a rep for Darius says it’s Sidney’s “desperate” attempt to get back on reality TV.

The rep confirms that the pair met back when they were filming ‘STAR’ on FOX back in 2017 and have been friends since, but the rep claims she’s lying about the nature of their relationship.

In a statement obtained by The Shade Room, the rep says, “McCrary has kept an amicable friendship with Starr, who has been persistent with creating fake storylines and relationships with our client in a sad attempt to get back on ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York.’”

The rep, who previously repped Sidney as well but dropped her before this incident adds, “Darius has no interest in dating Starr, but will remain friends and support her journey of getting back on reality television. Mona and the executives are aware of her desperate behavior.”

WAIT! Darius McCrary himself just posted video addressing the issue. Check it pit below

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: NBA’s Kyrie Irving Could Earn Up to $19M Without Playing Amid Vaccine Controversy

Previous articleDC Politician Who Said Jews Control Weather Running for Mayor
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO