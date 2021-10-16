Saturday, October 16, 2021
Confession: Jeannie Mai Didn’t Want to be a Mother Because of Child Abuse | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Jeannie-Mai-The-Real
Jeannie Mai (screenshot)

*Jeannie Mai is getting real about motherhood.

“The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai, is opening up about her pregnancy and motherhood. In a new episode of her YouTube series, ‘Hello Hunnay’ the 42-year-old expecting mother explains why she didn’t want children and what changed her mind. In 2018, Jeannie Mai revealed she was molested by a family member when she was just nine years old. For years, Mai was adamant about not having children of her own, citing the fear of not being able to protect them. In her video she says,

“It still scares me whether or not I can keep a kid safe from someone else who might hurt them.” The host explained that the abuse continued throughout her teenage years until she ran away from home. She continued,

“People who’ve really bad trauma, they’re constantly burdened with this fear that something bad is going to happen next. I realize that the reason I didn’t want to have kids is because that feeling when I was a kid was so real and so damaging to the point that I’m 42 today still dealing with trust issues and confidence.” F

