Tuesday, October 12, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Art

WATCH: Dad Loses It Over Meek Mill’s Racy Album Art on Side of Philly Bus: ‘Is This What You Want Black Women?’

By EURPublisher01
0

expensive-pain-meek-art
Meek Mill – Expensive Pain album cover

*Meek Mill’s new album, “Expensive Pain,” features art-deco style paintings of nude women on the cover. However, not everyone sees the “art” he is trying to convey.

As part of the album’s push, its cover — painted by renowned artist Nina Chanel Abney — was featured on boats in Miami, murals and transportation in Los Angeles, billboards in Times Square, on top of buildings in Harlem, on the sides of trains in Atlanta and on buses in his hometown of Philadelphia.

In a rant that has gone viral, one Philly dad took offense at the imagery on the buses and filmed his rage in a selfie video where he angrily points out the imagery of the topless and bottomless Black women.

“Is that what you want, Black women? Is this what you want,” he yelled. “Look at this bull f*cking sh*t! Is this how you want to be respected in life? Is this how you want to be portrayed … This is on a side of bus where little girls can see this sh*t!. That’s her p*ssy!”

Toward the end of his rant that lasted over 2 minutes, he began linking the artwork to “satan” and “the vaccine.”

Watch below:

Previous articleVIDEO: Deon Estus, Longtime Bass Player for George Michael, Dies at 65
Next articleNicki Minaj Shadow-Banned on Social Media After Controversial Vaccine Comments
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO