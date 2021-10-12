WATCH: Dad Loses It Over Meek Mill’s Racy Album Art on Side of Philly Bus: ‘Is This What You Want Black Women?’

*Meek Mill’s new album, “Expensive Pain,” features art-deco style paintings of nude women on the cover. However, not everyone sees the “art” he is trying to convey.

As part of the album’s push, its cover — painted by renowned artist Nina Chanel Abney — was featured on boats in Miami, murals and transportation in Los Angeles, billboards in Times Square, on top of buildings in Harlem, on the sides of trains in Atlanta and on buses in his hometown of Philadelphia.

In a rant that has gone viral, one Philly dad took offense at the imagery on the buses and filmed his rage in a selfie video where he angrily points out the imagery of the topless and bottomless Black women.

“Is that what you want, Black women? Is this what you want,” he yelled. “Look at this bull f*cking sh*t! Is this how you want to be respected in life? Is this how you want to be portrayed … This is on a side of bus where little girls can see this sh*t!. That’s her p*ssy!”

Toward the end of his rant that lasted over 2 minutes, he began linking the artwork to “satan” and “the vaccine.”

Watch below: