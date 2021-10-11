Monday, October 11, 2021
Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church (Watch)

*Among TikTok’s latest viral sensation is the “Omarion Challenge,” which started when an old clip of him recently resurfaced doing a military, syncopated, Michael Jackson-like move on stage.

The original clip was from his performance at Verizon’s “Now Playing” music tour back in 2015. TikTok’s sudden interest took on a playful mocking of the regimented movements. [Watch above.]

Then it became a “challenge” and just took off, with a bunch of celebs joining in the fun.

Then, Kirk Franklin took it to church – complete with his gospel choir – and now people are saying it must now be laid to rest. He won.

Franklin’s professional production is from “Alpha Male Visuals” featuring the vocals of Kemin Lemons and Higher Calling. Even Omarion had to bow down, sharing the video to his own Instagram page with the caption: “@kirkfranklin Love yah man! #omarionchallenge perfect Sunday moves!!!”

 

A post shared by ⚡️Omarion ⚡️ (@omarion)

