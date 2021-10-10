Sunday, October 10, 2021
Talia Parkinson-Jones: Former Tamron Hall Producer Moves to Today Show

By EurWebWriter
Talia Parkinson-Jones

*A very, very, VERY longtime ago the legendary singing group The Pointer Sisters were recorded singing the phrase “sistas are doin’ it for themselves!” Unlike most kinetic phenomena, that punch from that phrase never lost any steam.

Here we are, all the way in 2021, and it still is an excellent descriptor of black girl success. 

Case in pointLibby Leist, senior vice president of “Today” and NBC News recently named former Tamron Hall show producer Talia Parkinson-Jones as the new executive producer of the fourth hour of “Today”, hosted by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. 

 “We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Talia to ‘Today.’ Her extensive daytime television experience is matched by her energy and creativity, and we look forward to her joining our team,” Leist said in a memo to “Today” staff. 

Tamron Hall & Talia Parkinson-Jones (Facebook)

Parkinson-Jones also was a former producer at “The Wendy Williams Show” but left in 2019. Tamron Hall left the “Today” show when her time slot with Al Roker was given to Megyn Kelly, who’s rating then took a nosedive and resulting in her eventually being fired.  She also developed and served as executive producer of BET Network’s one-hour red carpet fashion series “Wendy’s Style Squad” and served as casting director for the game show “Cash Cab.”

She officially starts work on “Today With Hoda & Jenna” on October 18.

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

