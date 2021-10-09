*Fans are cheering #OrlandoBrown on social media after the #ThatsSoRaven star rapped about overcoming his drug addiction and finding Jesus on his new track.

Known for playing Eddie on the hit #DisneyChannel series, That’s So Raven, Brown has had a very public journey with addiction in his post-Disney career. As we previously reported he was arrested back in 2016 on charges of domestic abuse and meth possession.

In 2020, a video of Brown discussing his addictions during a church service at Rise Church in Abilene, #Texas made its way online. Now, Brown has released a rap song and video about overcoming his addiction, which has nostalgic fans proud and celebrating his major win.

In the gospel-inspired song, Brown raps about his journey and how he was saved.

Brown opened up about his journey at Rise Church last year. In the video, he shares, “My name is Orlando Brown. You may know me from a little show from back in the day called That’s So Raven. I went through a lot. I experimented with crystal meth, with weed. I didn’t know what I was doing. I was addicted to the internet. All kinds of stuff.”

He continued, “My fiancée told me about this place and when I came it was amazing. I had a blast. These brothers accepted me for who I am. Church is lovely. All the leaders are brilliant, they’re geniuses and men of God.”

We are so proud of how far you’ve come, Orlando. Wishing you the best 🖤

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Bachelorette Keeps it Real About Sage Steele Who Praised Her For NOT Picking A Black Man | WATCH