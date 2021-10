*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This serial woman beater/sex assault enabler who used to be an A-list singer wants everyone to defend him because the district attorney declined to press charges. Umm, that is because you gave the woman $25K and she refused to cooperate with the police. How is that vindication?

Can you guess who the A-list singer is? Sound off in the comments.