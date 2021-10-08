*A Louisiana teen was arrested after she punched an English teacher with a disability in the face and caused her to be hospitalized. Authorities said she committed the act as part of the “Slap A Teacher” challenge.

The incident took place at the Covington High School on Wednesday 18-year-old Larianna Jackson recorded herself punching the teacher moments after class was dismissed. In the video, Jackson approaches the identified 64-year-old woman and punches her in the face repeatedly before she falls off of her chair. The Covington Police Department said in a statement that the teacher was transported to a nearby hospital after sustaining injuries from the attack. Her disability was not disclosed to the public.

‘The Covington Police Department would like to remind everyone that anyone who participates in such a challenge will be booked accordingly. In this post, we also attached the video that has been circulating around the internet. This matter is still under investigation and more arrests for forthcoming,’ the department said in a Facebook post.

