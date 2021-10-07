Educations, Lawmakers Condemn TikTok’s ‘Slap a Teacher’ Challenge

*The popular social media app TikTok is reportedly owned and ran by China, as such, one Hollywood insider claims the platform’s algorithm centers behavior that will have the biggest negative effects in the US. The app pushes to the forefront users who injure themselves and vandalize property while calling it a “trend.”

The challenge for October is “slap a teacher”. This follows the popular TikTok challenge involving students stealing school equipment.

“Good morning students. I hear today is the first day of the slap a teacher challenge. Well that’s exciting,” one TikTok user reportedly says in a video posted Oct. 1. “I just wanted to reach out to those of you who plan to participate, and I wanted to wish you a great last day of school. Because after you slap a teacher, you’ll most likely be expelled. Well anyways, get out there and learn something you little rascals. Have a great day!”

According to reports, “slap a teacher” incidents are popping up across the country. A TikTok rep told Insider that such content does not exist on the platform and that “most people appear to be learning about the offline dare from sources other than TikTok.”

As reported by Complex, after an elementary school student in South Carolina slapped their teacher on the head, the video prompted lawmakers to speak up.

“TikTok fails to control the spread of dangerous content,” said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong. “I am urging TikTok to come to CT to meet with educators and parents and commit to reforms that stop this reckless content.”

The Lancaster County school district in South Carolina released a statement via Facebook after the incident.

“Any student who physically assaults a staff member will be held responsible both legally and by board policy,” it read. “Assault on a staff member is an expellable offense which means the student is removed from the school for the rest of the year.”

Educators and police are reportedly warning students that those who participate in this challenge will face disciplinary actions, such as expulsion and/or criminal charges.

The California Teachers Association warned staffers to stay alert of possible assaults from students.

“Slapping a teacher, regardless of whether it results in injury, is assault and battery and is completely unacceptable and illegal,” the notice read. “Recording in a classroom or on other school property without permission is illegal.”

According to reports, very few students are participating in the TikTok ‘slap a teacher’ challenge, as there have only been a handful of isolated incidents reported in schools in Springfield, Missouri and South Carolina. So far, there are not enough students participating to consider this a widespread “viral” trend.

TikTok has reportedly tried to erase the hashtags associated with the ‘slap a teacher’ challenge from its site.