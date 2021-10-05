Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Netflix Creates $5.4M Chadwick Boseman Scholarship Fund At Howard University

By Ny MaGee
*Netflix has teamed with Howard University to establish a $5.4 million scholarship in honor of Chadwick Boseman.

The Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship will cover four years of tuition at Howard’s College of Fine Arts, which has been renamed after the late actor. Boseman earned a bachelor of fine arts degree at the school in 2000.

As reported by CNN, one scholarship will be awarded to each class year for the current semester. After that, one incoming freshman will receive the honor. Students in the dramatic arts will be given top consideration for the annual scholarship.

“It is with immense pleasure and deep gratitude that we announce the creation of an endowed scholarship in honor of alumnus Chadwick Boseman, whose life and contributions to the arts continue to inspire,” said Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, president of Howard University. “This scholarship embodies Chadwick’s love for Howard, his passion for storytelling, and his willingness to support future generations of Howard students. I am thankful for the continuous support and partnership of Chadwick’s wife, Mrs. Simone Ledward-Boseman, and to Netflix for this important gift.”

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement: “While [Boseman] was taken from us too soon, his spirit is with us always in his work and the good that he has inspired. He always spoke of his time at Howard and the positive way it shaped his life and career. Now, we will have the opportunity to give many future superheroes a chance to experience the same. We are grateful to Simone and Chadwick’s whole family and our partners at Howard University for making this possible.”

The recipients will exemplify “a drive for excellence, leadership, respect, empathy, and passion,” according to the school, per the report. 

“I am extremely pleased that Howard University has chosen to honor my husband in this way and elated that Ms. Rashad has accepted the role as Dean,” said the actor’s wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman. “Chad was a very proud Bison — both Howard and Ms. Rashad played integral roles in his journey as an artist. The re-establishment of the College of Fine Arts brings this part of his story full-circle and ensures that his legacy will continue to inspire young storytellers for years to come.”

Actress Phylicia Rashad, a Howard graduate, will serve as dean of the Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts.

Boseman died last August after a four-year private battle with colon cancer.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

