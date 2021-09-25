Saturday, September 25, 2021
Lil’ Kim Returns with 2nd Season of ‘American Gangster: Trap Queens’ | WATCHTrailer

*(NEW YORK) — BET+ and A. Smith & Co. Productions announce the season two return of the original true crime series “AMERICAN GANGSTER: TRAP QUEENS” ­– a compilation of chronicles that explore the rise, fall and redemption of some of America’s most infamous female criminals.

Narrated by female hip hop icon Lil’ Kim, the season resumes with five all-new episodes that feature the stories of Tonesa Welch, Peggy Fulford, Claudette Hubbard, Catherine Pugh, and Priscilla Echi, whose criminal activity included laundering millions of dollars, narcotics distribution and trafficking, tax evasion and property theft. Season two returns on Thursday, October 7 on BET+, and all episodes will be available to stream Thursday, October 14.

Today, BET+ released the new “American Gangster: Trap Queens” season two trailer linked HERE, and see the new key art linked HERE.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘More Than a Woman – The Aaliyah Experience’ Pop-Up Exhibit in NYC Celebrating the Late Icon’s Legacy and Catalogue Re-Releases

Trap Queens - American Gangster“AMERICAN GANGSTER: TRAP QUEENS” spotlights the true-life narratives of female lawbreakers whose offenses were grand in scale and had lasting effects on the people and cities where they took place. Each episode examines the criminal exploits of a particular Queen-pin and explores the circumstances and environments that gave rise to their criminal path. Using imaginative storytelling that features a blend of archival footage, street-view verité and cinematic re-creations of pivotal moments, the series captivates audiences in the raw drama of each woman’s criminal past. The show also highlights women who are now reformed and look to use this platform to caution others who might be considering a life of crime.

The series is executive produced by Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton of A. Smith & Co. Productions, alongside Daytime Emmy Award-winner and activist, Judge Greg Mathis. Delece James, Mark Anthony, Breht Gardner, and Jackson Nguyen also serve as Executive Producers.

For more information visit the series show page “American Gangster: Trap Queens” and follow @BETPlus across social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter).

ABOUT BET+
BET+, a joint venture between BET and Tyler Perry Studios, is the leading streaming service for the Black community. With thousands of hours of hit movies, TV shows, stand-up specials, stage plays and more, BET+ offers the best of Black culture, including exclusive originals from best-in-class creators like Tracy Oliver’s First Wives Club, Tyler Perry’s Ruthless and Bruh, Carl Weber’s The Family Business and Sacrifice and Will Packer’s Bigger, to name a few. BET+ members can watch as much as they want anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen and always commercial-free. Visit BET.Plus to learn more and follow @BETPlus for the latest news and updates.

ABOUT A. SMITH & CO. PRODUCTIONS
Smith & Co. Productions creates some of the most innovative, highly rated and high-quality programming for the domestic and international television marketplace. The company has produced over 5,000 hours of award-winning programming, more than 200 shows, for more than 50 networks and platforms, with formats sold to well over 120 territories. In 2011, A. Smith & Co. joined forces with the Tinopolis Group to create a transatlantic television powerhouse. For two decades, A. Smith & Co. has been a global leader in non-fiction television for productions including “Hell’s Kitchen” (FOX), “American Ninja Warrior” (NBC), “American Ninja Warrior Junior” (Peacock), “The Titan Games” (NBC), “Mental Samurai” (FOX), “Welcome to Plathville” (TLC), “American Gangster” (BET), “Unsung” (TV One), season two of “Floor is Lava” (Netflix), “Breaking Black” (wt, Discovery+) and more. For more information, please visit https://www.asmithco.com/.
source: Avery Robinson – beckmedia.com

