Alicia Keys Talks New YouTube Series, What’s On Her Bucket List

We caught up with the Grammy-winner at Thursday’s Television Critics Association’s (TCA) 2021 Summer Press Tour session and noted that the wife and mother has traveled the world over with touring and serving up amazing live shows, she has bagged numerous awards, and collaborated with some of music’s most beloved icons… so what’s next? What’s on Alicia Keys’ bucket list?

“I was actually just talking about that. What was this thing I just — Somebody said it yesterday, and I was like that’s on my bucket list, and right now you asked me and I damn forgot what I said yesterday. Hate that,” she began.

“There’s so much on my bucket list. My life is just beginning, in so many ways, especially in the mentality that I currently occupy, and so there is just so much to experience,” Keys explained to EURweb’s Ny MaGee.

“I definitely feel really connected to being very present with my family, with my loved ones. I mean, and just I think this past year-plus has just shown us so clearly how short life is. It’s so short, it’s so unexpected, and we have to be present. We can’t be spending all our time rushing and running, and chasing God knows what. We have to like be also where we are. So I feel really amazing about that. There are so many things coming. There’s films, and television, and theater pieces that I’m developing that I’m so excited about continuing to grow as an artist, and also as a producer, and a creator, and a writer, and an arranger on so many levels, so that feels really good,” she continued.

“I currently have a new song that just dropped called “LALA,” and I have a project right on the horizon. And this project, what I’m finding is that the projects that I’m doing, the way that I’m able to think about them are becoming more evolved than I was ever able to think about them before. So it gets even more exciting for me because I get to go layers deeper because I know more, I know myself better, I know the business better, and I know just how I really want to bring forth so much,” she said.

“I definitely love working with new artists in so many ways. I love connecting with new artists. There’s a lot that my husband and I are doing in the art world that we’re super-passionate about, and there’s a lot that we want to definitely do socially, economically — economic equality is high on our list,” Keys added. “Even creating schools and ways for education to be evolved is very, very high on our list. Funds that really focus and sustain Black and Brown communities is very high on the list. There’s so many things that come with being able to just dream and create the dreams that you’ve always wanted. So this is like the beginning. I haven’t done anything yet. What I’m about to do is bigger and crazier than ever.”