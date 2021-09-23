*The Department of Homeland Security has temporarily suspended the use of horse patrols in Del Rio, Texas, following outrage in regards to images that surfaced showing the patrols whipping Haitian migrants.

“We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily. We’ll prioritize other methods for identifying individuals who might be in medical distress,” the DHS official said.

The US is “working closely with the government of Mexico and our partners in US government to try to pull on that thread and see how we can enhance visibility into those organized movements.”

Earlier this week, DHS announced that they would investigate the situation to “define the appropriate disciplinary actions [that need] to be taken.” The department also dispatched extra agents to oversee what was going on at the Texas border.

As was previously reported, thousands of people left Haiti in hopes of fleeing damage from the country’s catastrophic earthquake and political violence in the wake of the assassination of Former President Jovenel Moïse.

The refugees constructed makeshift camps at the border, in hopes that they could obtain entry into the U.S., but more than 3,300 people have been turned away from Del Rio since Sept. 17. At one point, over 12,000 migrants were lodging at the border.

