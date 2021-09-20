Chrissy Teigen Pens Emotional Message About Her Postpartum Body

*Chrissy Teigen is getting real about her postpartum body nearly one year after suffering a pregnancy loss.

Teigen hit up Instagram recently and shared a selfie along with a candid message about her struggle to get her body “back into fighting shape.”

“It’s really weird when you lose a baby and your body gets paused in time,” the former model wrote on Saturday (Sept. 18). “Usually you’d gain your ‘yumyums I’m praaaagnant!’ weight, then put on the weight of your little bebe. Then, ideally, you’d have your baby. And you would feed it from your boobs and your body would know to charge through and do what it does to get you back into fighting shape, whatever that may be, for however long it takes (F—K a snap-back).”

Teigen — who shares daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3, with singer John Legend, continued, “But man. When you lose a baby halfway through, your body just pauses. It has nothing to do. No one to feed. And you’re just…stuck. Stuck with saggy boobs that were prepping to be milk bags, a belly that was ready to bake. I would be lying if I said this did not majorly suck. Not only are you ummmm extremely, diabolically sad at what could have been, but you have this daily reminder every time you look in the goddamn mirror.”

Teigen is still on a timeout after the cancel culture mob targeted for being an online troll and bully. She suffered a miscarriage in September 2020 and later reflected that she hadn’t “fully processed” the loss of her son Jack.

“Now that I don’t have the alcohol to numb it away, things are just … there, waiting to be acknowledged,” she explained. “I guess what I’m saying here is life is so f–ing complicated. And get the lasagna??? Wow this was a rollercoaster!!!!!”

Teigen announced her pregnancy loss via Instagram.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed,” she wrote at the time. “He will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. … We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine.”

