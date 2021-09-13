Video: ‘Doctor Who’ Actress Tanya Fear Reported Missing in Hollywood (Watch)

*British actress Tanya Fear, who starred in the TV series “Doctor Who,” has gone missing just two months after moving to Hollywood.

Tanyaradzwa “Tanya” Fear, 31, was also in the movie “Kick-Ass 2,” and had just moved to LA, where she had also started performing stand-up comedy gigs, her manager told Sky News.

Her family reported her missing last Thursday — with friends taking to the streets of Hollywood to look for her. They covered the area with missing-person posters, according to a Twitter account set up as part of the hunt.

The official fan account for “Doctor Who” was among those tweeting the poster in a huge push to find Fear.

A cousin of the London-born actress also begged for help online, saying Fear “has no family in the US and we’re all really worried.”

She was last seen wearing a brown short-sleeve fitted top and dark plaid bottoms, the site said.

Her manager, Alex Cole, told KABC that he last spoke to the actress just over a week ago, and she had seemed fine.

“Since she’s been [in LA], she’s had a great career and this is just the beginning,” Cole said. “We’re obviously concerned and (hope) we find out this is a simple mistake and we find her.”