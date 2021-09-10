Friday, September 10, 2021
This Rapper Out Did Lil Uzi Vert – He Got Gold Chain Hooks Surgically Implanted in Scalp (Ouch!)

By Fisher Jack
Dan-Sur (Instagram)
Dan-Sur (Instagram/Twitter)

*Looks like Lil Uzi may have started a new trend. Just months after the “Sauce It Up” rapper debuted his diamond forehead implant, it looks like another rapper has decided to give it a try.

Mexican rapper Dan Sur is making headlines after claiming he’s the “first rapper … in human history” to have gold chains as “hair” hanging from hooks after getting it surgically implanted into his scalp. He said in one of the TikTok videos to 1.9 million followers on the streaming platform: “The truth is that I wanted to do something different because I see that everyone dyes their hair. I hope not everyone copies me now.”

“I have it as a hook that is implanted in my head and that hook has hooks and they are all hooked in my skull, under my skin,” Sur said in another viral clip. “This is my hair. Golden hair. The first rapper to have gold hair implanted in human history,” NY Post quotes. #Socialites, are y’all feeling this??👇🏾

