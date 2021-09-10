Friday, September 10, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Entertainment

Mixed Reviews for Michelle Williams’ Jazzy National Anthem Before Bucs-Cowboys (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

*Michelle Williams belted the National Anthem before the NFL’s first game of the 2021-21 season Thursday night, and the reviews were mixed.

Accompanied by Cory Henry on organ, the Destiny’s Child alum took command of the Star Spangled Banner at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, giving the tune a jazzy spin and soaring vocals.

For the most part, folks on social media were supportive.

Even this has-been had praise.

But some of y’all were not impressed, to put it kindly.

The pre-game show also featured performances by Ed Sheeran and Alicia Keys with the FAMU Choir singing the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice.” Click through below to watch Keys on Facebook.

Previous articleTrailer Drops For Antoine Fuqua’s ‘The Guilty’ Starring Jake Gyllenhaal [WATCH]
Next articleRihanna Drops Lawsuit Against Her Father Over Fenty Branding
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO