Mixed Reviews for Michelle Williams’ Jazzy National Anthem Before Bucs-Cowboys (Watch)

*Michelle Williams belted the National Anthem before the NFL’s first game of the 2021-21 season Thursday night, and the reviews were mixed.

Accompanied by Cory Henry on organ, the Destiny’s Child alum took command of the Star Spangled Banner at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, giving the tune a jazzy spin and soaring vocals.

For the most part, folks on social media were supportive.

Michelle killed the National Anthem 🙏🏾 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) September 10, 2021

Even this has-been had praise.

Excellent rendition of the National Anthem by Michelle Williams in Tampa. Inspiring. Great to see that! — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) September 10, 2021

But some of y’all were not impressed, to put it kindly.

They’re DEAD WRONG for getting Michelle Williams to sing the national anthem 💀 — Dyana. (@boobiedee2x) September 10, 2021

Michelle Williams just butchered the National Anthem. #DALvsTB pic.twitter.com/s53llsKRWi — Shifu Brandon (@ShifuBrandon59) September 10, 2021

The pre-game show also featured performances by Ed Sheeran and Alicia Keys with the FAMU Choir singing the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice.” Click through below to watch Keys on Facebook.