Thursday, September 9, 2021
Texas Abortion Law: AOC Gives Gov. Abbot Lesson on Rape and Woman’s Reproductive System (Watch)

AC and AOC
AC and AOC on CNN’s AC360, Sept. 8, 2021

*New York State Congressional Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threw pointed savagery toward Texas Governor Greg Abbott and what she called his “disgusting” ignorance of a woman’s reproductive system.

During an interview Wednesday with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, AOC addressed Abbott’s public defense of his state’s new controversial law that makes it illegal for a pregnant person to have an abortion past week 6 of pregnancy—with no exceptions provided in cases of rape or incest.

The Bronx Democrat said Abbott speaks from, “a place of deep ignorance … that is hurting people across the country.”

“I’m sorry we have to break down Biology 101 on national television,” she told Cooper, “but in case no one has informed him before in his life, six weeks pregnant means two weeks late for your period. Two weeks late for your period for any person, any person with a menstrual cycle, can happen if you’re stressed, if your diet changes, or for really no reason at all. So, you don’t have six weeks [to get an abortion].”

Watch below:

Planned Parenthood has confirmed that 85% to 90% of Texans who need abortions are at least six weeks along in their pregnancies.

EURPublisher01

