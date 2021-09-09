Lenox Square in Buckhead Rolls Out ‘Youth Policy’ Amid Violent Crime Wave

*Lenox Square in Buckhead announced Wednesday that youths must be accompanied by adults starting Sept. 21

According to its youth supervision policy, all visitors under the age of 18 must be accompanied at all times by a parent or adult — that is 21 or older — after 3 p.m, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

“Those without acceptable identification will be denied entry or asked to leave the property,” the mall’s website states. Acceptable identification includes a state-issued driver’s license or ID card, a military ID, a school ID card or a passport.

Employees under the age of 18 are able to work at the mall during the youth policy hours, but once the shift ends, they must adhere to the new rules.

The new policy is in response to several shootings in the area.

We previously reported that 2020 was the deadliest year in Atlanta in decades, according to ajc.com. As such, Atlanta city council members proposed a $1.6million plan to create a private police force for Buckhead. The move came after Kennedy Maxie, 7, was shot in the head by a stray bullet while Christmas shopping with her family at Phipps Plaza on December 21. She died five days later from her injuries.

Several residents of Buckhead, a wealthy Atlanta neighborhood, are pushing to split from the city amid concerns over rising crime rates.

Jim Durrett, president of the Buckhead Coalition, said at the time that the organization opposes the Buckhead cityhood movement.

“Consistent with our longstanding position, the Buckhead Coalition does not support cityhood for Buckhead,” Durrett said in an email. “While we understand the frustrations that have led others to begin exploring that possibility, we believe that the best path forward for both Buckhead and Atlanta is to address our very real challenges cooperatively. We will continue to dedicate our efforts and our resources every day to doing so.”

Durrett said a Buckhead split from the city of Atlanta would have a negative impact.

“Pursuing such an effort would be unnecessarily divisive, would negatively impact Atlanta and the region, and would not lead to the kind of working relationships we’ll all need to solve the problems we’re facing as a community,” he said. “We’ll continue to work closely with our elected representatives and other Buckhead organizations to address issues with safety and security, service levels, the quality of our public infrastructure and the quality of life in Buckhead.”

What is Lenox Square’s supervision policy?

Patrons under 18 must be with a parent or adult, 21 or older, at all times after 3 p.m.

Shoppers may be asked to provide identification, such as a driver’s license, ID care or passport, to show their age.

One adult may accompany up to four youths.

Store employees under 18 may continue to work after 3 p.m. However, once their shift is over, they need supervision.

To view the full policy, visit simon.com/youthpolicylenoxsquare.