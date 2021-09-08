Video: Former Lakers Star Cedric Ceballos in ICU with COVID-19, Asks for Prayers

*Former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos announced Tuesday that he has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a week, and is asking for folks to keep him in prayer.

“On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my butt, I am asking ALL family, friends, prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wishes for my recovery,” Ceballos said on Twitter.

The tweet included a photo of him in a hospital bed wearing an oxygen mask over his nose and mouth.

“If I have done anything to you in the past , allow me to publicly apologize,” Ceballos continued. “My fight is not done….. Thx.”

Ceballos attended Cal State Fullerton before moving on to the NBA, where he won the league’s 1992 slam dunk competition.