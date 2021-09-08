Howard Stern Flames Anti-Vaxxers: ‘F— Their Freedom, I Want my Freedom to Live’

*Howard Stern could care less about the handful of conservative radio hosts who ranted against the coronavirus vaccines, only to end up dying from the disease.

On the first day back from a two month vacation, the radio jock came in hot Monday with savagery toward folks who use the “freedom” excuse to refuse taking the vaccine. He called these people “nutjobs” that are trampling on his “freedom to live.”

“F— them. F— their freedom. I want my freedom to live,” Stern said. “I want to get out of the house. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures. This is bulls**t.”

“The other thing I hate is that all these people with COVID who won’t get vaccinated are in the hospitals clogging it up,” said Stern, referring to them as “imbeciles.”

“So like, if you have a heart attack or any kind of problem, you can’t even get into the E.R. And I’m really of mind to say, ‘Look, if you didn’t get vaccinated [and] you got COVID, you don’t get into a hospital.'”

“Go f— yourself,” Stern continued. “You had the cure and you wouldn’t take it.”

Watch below:

WATCH: Howard Stern ROASTS Anti-Vax Radio Hosts Who Died, Says Make Vaccine Mandatory: ‘F*ck Them, F*ck Their Freedom’ https://t.co/o8IAfZN1pT pic.twitter.com/pkufYuFMDG — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) September 8, 2021

Stern also railed against Texas’s controversial law that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

“We have a system, as [former] President Trump said, the system is rigged. And he’s right. It is rigged — except it’s rigged for a**holes,” Stern said.