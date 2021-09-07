Wendell Pierce Praising Michael K. Williams in This Resurfaced Video is All Of Us (Watch)

*Wendell Pierce wrote a touching tribute to his “The Wire” co-star Michael K. Williams shortly after his death was reported Monday. There’s more where that came from in a resurfaced video of the two being interviewed during a 2014 reunion of “The Wire” cast at PaleyFest.

In the clip, Pierce hailed Williams’ portrayal of gay stickup man Omar Little on the HBO series and described him as “one of the great American actors giving voice and giving flesh to characters most people would not have given the same humanity to.”

“It was an honor for me to even share the screen with him,” he added.

Watch below:

Wendell Pierce on Michael K Williams as Omar Little and Chalky White: pic.twitter.com/frxcUW0HbY — Aneesh Ramaswamy (@aneeshswamy) September 6, 2021

Williams, 54, was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment on Monday. A nephew found his body in the dining room of his home on Kent Ave. in Williamsburg about 2 p.m., cops and relatives said. A 911 caller described Williams as unresponsive and said he “feels cold,” police sources said, according to the New York Daily News. The outlet reported unnamed sources that said police found a glassine envelope containing drugs inside his apartment. The city medical examiner’s office will determine his cause of death.

Pierce, who played Detective Bunk Moreland on the show, tweeted a tribute to Williams shortly after his death was reported on Monday, calling him an “immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth.”