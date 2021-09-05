*CHICAGO – Coast to coast, fans are savoring The Saweetie Meal and remixing the hip-hop artist’s favorite menu items in creative ways. And fans can now also enjoy her go-to order in style with the new Saweetie x McDonald’s merch collection, available for purchase starting today.

From trucker hats and Saweet Tea tees to colorful oversized sweatshirts and shorts, this iced-out streetwear collection features unisex items inspired by Saweetie’s love of air brush. More than 10 vibrant and pastel-colored designs symbolize some of her favorite things – a volleyball for her love of sports, palm trees as a nod to her West Coast roots (shout out to Cali!), and of course her go-to McDonald’s meal, including her signature Saweetie ‘N Sour sauce.

“Now ya’ll know I stay dipped in the latest fashion, so it was only right I drop some icy merch to celebrate my McDonald’s collab,” said Saweetie. “There are so many oversized pieces that I love – like my favorites: the Saweetie ‘N Sour Hoodie and Fry Tees.”

This special McDonald’s x Saweetie collection will be available for a limited time only on icybysaweetie.com starting at 9 a.m. CST time today, with retail prices ranging from $18-$128.

You can preview some of the collection below.

Saweetie n’ Sour Hoodie, Connect Logo Hoodie, Saweet Tea Tee

The Saweetie Meal Sweats, The Saweetie Meal Shorts, ILI… IKDR Trucker Hat

Snowfry Tee, Eat Like Saweetie Crew, Saweetie Dats Right Fanny Pack

Don’t forget to grab The Saweetie Meal at participating restaurants nationwide through Sept. 5. The meal includes a Big Mac®, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets®, medium World Famous Fries®, a medium Sprite®, Tangy BBQ Sauce and “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce – the same Sweet ‘N Sour sauce you know and love, re-named in honor of the meal.

And there’s still time to win big just by enjoying the meal! When you order The Saweetie Meal in the McDonald’s app you’re automatically entered for a chance to win two limited-edition handbags from one of Saweetie’s favorite designers, Brandon Blackwood – one for you, and one for a friend. The lucky winner will also receive a five-day trip to Las Vegas with two tickets to see her perform. For more information, including how to enter without a purchase, visit www.McDonaldsSaweetstakes.com*.

