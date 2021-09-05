MJB Still Trying to Push Past Her Fears: ‘Not Always Secure with My Acting Ability’

*Mary J. Blige has been in this thing for a minute. In fact, if she were to say “It’s My Thang!” then nobody would be the wiser. Cuz, it is.

Entertainment loves MJB and the Grammy-winner is looking to build on her Oscar-nominated for performance in “Mudbound.” That was only the beginning.

However, these days Mary revealed to InStyle magazine via MadameNoire that she’s mostly been in chill-mode.

“I’m cool with being still. That’s the thing about me. I know how to just sit,” the 50-year-old Grammy-award-winning artist told InStyle during an interview.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Gary Antonio Russell Clashes with Emmanuel Rodriguez in Crucial Bantamweight Bout

Currently she stars as Monet Tejada in “Power Book II: Ghost” and is featured in the just-released Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” as the legendary Dinah Washington.

Despite all that, MJB says she’s still trying to push past her fears.

“I was not always super secure with my acting ability,” she continued. “There’s nobody clapping, nobody screaming, just a cold camera,” Blige says. “So I had to keep pushing…”

Her music has always been soul-stirring and in the Amazon documentary of her life you can see why. She’s still getting over some things. Divorce was one of them.

“Divorce, that took a load off,” she reveals. “The day that I began to lighten up is the day my skin began to brighten, my eyes began to brighten. Now I keep beautiful people around me. I’m single, without a kid, and I’m having a good time. I’m doing the most.”

In other news from Mary J. Blige, the actress/singer/producer is currently building her production company Blue Butterfly that’s set to develop a slew of diverse film and TV shows including a sitcom titled “Family Affair“ that just sold to ABC, MadameNoire also reports. Fans can also expect to hear some new music from the R&B icon soon too. Back in June, Mary released her single “Hourglass” which premiered towards the end of the documentary. The song was deeply inspired by the heartbreak she experienced from her divorce.