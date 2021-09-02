Thursday, September 2, 2021
HomeNews
News

Gangsta! Keefe D Recalls Confrontation with Daz Dillenger: ‘I Could’ve Raped Him That Day’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com

*Keefe D recently recounted a run-in he had with Tha Dogg Pound’s Daz Dillinger that nearly ended with rape.

In case you didn’t know… Keefe is the uncle of Tupac Shakur’s alleged killer Orlando Anderson.

Speaking to The Art of Dialogue, Keefe D explained that while he was in prison, Daz dissed him on a song. After his release, he ran into Daz at a marijuana shop and confronted him about the track.

“I ran into him at this weed spot,” he said, as reported by Hip Hop DX. “It was one way in and one way out. I’m like, ‘Man, you don’t know who I am?!’ He like, ‘Nah, dog.’ ‘I’m Keefe D, muthafucka!’ He like, ‘Oh man, I was tripping, man. I was tripping, man. The money had me going crazy.’

“Yeah, you sure the fuck was. And he was on our turf — I could’ve raped him that day.”

READ MORE: Popular OnlyFans Creator Mercedes Morr Killed in Murder-Suicide [VIDEO]

Elsewhere in the interview, he called Daz an “off-brand Crip” and recalled a celebrity basketball game days before Biggie’s death where Daz was walking around acting like a tough guy. 

“He from Texas. He ain’t from the motherland where the Crips started at, old off-brand ass n-gga. And he had the nerve to be actin’ like a little bitch. I could’ve got him fucked up that day ’cause they wanted to get his ass. but I was just like, ‘Leave that little bitch alone.’

“Ain’t he from Waco or something? Off-brand ass muthafucka. He making all that noise. He don’t know, I could’ve got his ass blown out that day at that basketball game. If there weren’t so many people there, he would’ve got his ass dusted off. I would’ve green-lighted that muthafuckin’ ass.”

Biggie Smalls was shot and killed days later on March 9, 1997, in Los Angeles. TuPac was gunned down in Las Vegas six months prior.

While Orlando Anderson was identified as Pac’s killer, he was never charged. Anderson was killed in 1998 in a gang-related shooting.

Peep Keefe’s full interview via the clip above.

Previous article‘Brat Loves Judy’ Exclusive Clip: ‘Where Is Your Ring?’ [WATCH]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO