Gangsta! Keefe D Recalls Confrontation with Daz Dillenger: ‘I Could’ve Raped Him That Day’ [WATCH]

*Keefe D recently recounted a run-in he had with Tha Dogg Pound’s Daz Dillinger that nearly ended with rape.

In case you didn’t know… Keefe is the uncle of Tupac Shakur’s alleged killer Orlando Anderson.

Speaking to The Art of Dialogue, Keefe D explained that while he was in prison, Daz dissed him on a song. After his release, he ran into Daz at a marijuana shop and confronted him about the track.

“I ran into him at this weed spot,” he said, as reported by Hip Hop DX. “It was one way in and one way out. I’m like, ‘Man, you don’t know who I am?!’ He like, ‘Nah, dog.’ ‘I’m Keefe D, muthafucka!’ He like, ‘Oh man, I was tripping, man. I was tripping, man. The money had me going crazy.’

“Yeah, you sure the fuck was. And he was on our turf — I could’ve raped him that day.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he called Daz an “off-brand Crip” and recalled a celebrity basketball game days before Biggie’s death where Daz was walking around acting like a tough guy.

“He from Texas. He ain’t from the motherland where the Crips started at, old off-brand ass n-gga. And he had the nerve to be actin’ like a little bitch. I could’ve got him fucked up that day ’cause they wanted to get his ass. but I was just like, ‘Leave that little bitch alone.’

“Ain’t he from Waco or something? Off-brand ass muthafucka. He making all that noise. He don’t know, I could’ve got his ass blown out that day at that basketball game. If there weren’t so many people there, he would’ve got his ass dusted off. I would’ve green-lighted that muthafuckin’ ass.”

Biggie Smalls was shot and killed days later on March 9, 1997, in Los Angeles. TuPac was gunned down in Las Vegas six months prior.

While Orlando Anderson was identified as Pac’s killer, he was never charged. Anderson was killed in 1998 in a gang-related shooting.

Peep Keefe’s full interview via the clip above.