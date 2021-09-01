Ex NFLer Cris Carter Reacts to Patriots Cutting ‘Unvaccinated Cam’

*Former wide receiver Cris Carter was not as surprised as the rest of the NFL world by the news that the New England Patriots released veteran quarterback Cam Newton.

Carter tweeted Tuesday “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”

Newton never said he was unvaccinated, but when asked about it, the former MVP told reporters that the subject is “too personal to discuss it.”

According to Adam Beasley of the Pro Football Network, Cam’s vaccination status played a role in the Patriots curbing him.

“There wasn’t just one reason that Cam Newton is gone. It was a combination of at least three, I’m told: Mac Jones’ emergence, Newton’s vaccination stance (which caused a bit of a stir behind the scenes) and Cam’s uninspiring performance this summer,” Beasley said.

READ MORE: Cam Newton Released by NE Patriots – Mac Jones is Now Starting QB | VIDEO

There wasn’t just one reason that Cam Newton is gone. It was a combination of at least three, I’m told: Mac Jones’ emergence, Newton’s vaccination stance (which caused a bit of a stir behind the scenes) and Cam’s uninspiring performance this summer. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 31, 2021

The Spun reports that the two other reasons for Cam’s release was his “own lackluster play at times this summer, and his unfortunate stance around the COVID-19 vaccine. Newton wouldn’t answer questions about his vaccination status, and missed time just last week due to a “misunderstanding” about protocols,” the outlet writes.

With Newton out, Mac Jones will reportedly be the starter, according to a league source.

Coach Bill Belichick had said repeatedly that Newton was the team’s starting quarterback but that he had to reestablish that position, or someone would have to play better than him. Jones has done that, in Belichick’s view.

Newton had started every preseason game but didn’t play as much overall (39 snaps). He finished the preseason 14-of-21 for 162 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

It was said that Newton, who missed three days of practice last week because of COVID protocols, was the presumed starting quarterback throughout training camp and the Patriots’ three preseason games. Now, the Patriots will go with Jones, who was drafted in the first round back in April.