Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Lead Chosen for Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’: Watch Will Smith Surprise Jabari Banks With the News (Video)

Will Smith and Jabari Banks

*Peacock’s upcoming drama Bel-Air has its new Will Smith.

The update of NBC’s “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” will star newcomer and West Philadelphia local Jabari Banks in the role famously played for six seasons, and Smith broke the news to the young actor himself.

“This is Jabari Banks. In 10 seconds his whole life is about to change,” text at the beginning of the video reveals. Then Smith connects with Banks via video link. “From the deepest parts of my heart, I want to say congratulations to you. You have the role of Will on Bel-Air,” Smith tells his replacement.

“I’m so ready,” says Banks, whose father had sent him an article about the series and thought he should do it. “This is a dream come true.”

Watch below:

The updated “Bel-Air,” based on Morgan Cooper’s viral fan film of the name, has already been picked up for two seasons. Set in modern-day America, the drama “leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air,” according to Peacock. “With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.”

