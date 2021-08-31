Apple Turns Award-Winning Broadway Musical ‘Come From Away’ Into Film | Trailer

Apple unveiled the trailer for their film version of the award-winning Broadway musical, “Come From Away.”

“Come From Away” tells the story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland after all flights into the United States are grounded on September 11, 2001. As the people of Newfoundland graciously welcome the “come from aways” into their community in the aftermath, the passengers and locals alike process what’s happened while finding love, laughter and new hope in the unlikely and lasting bonds that they forge.

The live performance of “Come From Away” was filmed at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City, where the Broadway production is staged, for an audience which included 9/11 survivors and frontline workers.

From Away” premieres globally on Apple TV+ on September 10.

The cast includes Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, De'Lon Grant, Joel Hatch, Tony LePage, Caesar Samayoa, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Sharon Wheatley and Paul Whitty. Directed by Christopher Ashley and written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. Produced by Jennifer Todd, Bill Condon, Nick Meyer, and Mark Gordon. Executive produced by Laurel Thomson, Irene Sankoff, David Hein, Meredith Bennett, Jon Kamen and Dave Sirulnick.

