Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Apple Turns Award-Winning Broadway Musical ‘Come From Away’ Into Film | Trailer

By Fahnia Thomas
Come From Away
Caesar Samayoa, Sharon Wheatley, Q. Smith and Tony LePage in “Come From Away,” premiering September 10, 2021 on Apple TV+.

Apple unveiled the trailer for their film version of the award-winning Broadway musical, “Come From Away.

“Come From Away” tells the story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland after all flights into the United States are grounded on September 11, 2001. As the people of Newfoundland graciously welcome the “come from aways” into their community in the aftermath, the passengers and locals alike process what’s happened while finding love, laughter and new hope in the unlikely and lasting bonds that they forge.

The live performance of “Come From Away” was filmed at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City, where the Broadway production is staged, for an audience which included 9/11 survivors and frontline workers.

From Away” premieres globally on Apple TV+ on September 10.

Come From Away
Astrid Van Wieren, Sharon Wheatley, Emily Walton, De’Lon Grant, Paul Whitty, Q. Smith and Tony LePage in “Come From Away,” premiering September 10, 2021 on Apple TV+.

The cast includes Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, De’Lon Grant, Joel Hatch, Tony LePage, Caesar Samayoa, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Sharon Wheatley and Paul Whitty. Directed by Christopher Ashley and written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. Produced by Jennifer Todd, Bill Condon, Nick Meyer, and Mark Gordon. Executive produced by Laurel Thomson, Irene Sankoff, David Hein, Meredith Bennett, Jon Kamen and Dave Sirulnick.“Come

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognition’s faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 129 wins and 511 awards nominations.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

