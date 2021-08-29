Sunday, August 29, 2021
Newlywed Chicago Couple Billed Guests $240 for NOT Showing Up to Their Wedding!

By Fisher Jack
Doug Simmons and Dedra McGee
Doug Simmons and Dedra McGee / Facebook

*A newlywed couple was so upset at guests who no-showed for their wedding that they sent them an invoice for $240.

According to the #NYPost, a copy of the bill sent to guests who RSVPed but didn’t show went viral on #Twitter and sparked debate on whether or not the newlyweds were rightfully justified or just plain petty.

The Post tracked down the couple, Doug and Dedra Simmons of Chicago, and the groom admitted the no-shows at his wedding “made me feel some kind of way.”

Doug originally posted the final bill for his wedding on Facebook, with a caption that read, “This invoice is being sent to you because you confirmed seat(s) at the wedding reception during the Final Headcount,” a note at the bottom of the “#PETTYPOST” stated…to read the rest log on to BallerAlert.com (clickable link on profile)

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Yeah, Right! Kristen Bell Says Celeb Bathing Debate Started From A Joke | WATCH

 

Previous articleTwitter Comes For Bey and Momma Knowles Wasn't Having It
Fisher Jack

The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

