‘Vacation Friends’ Andrew Bachelor & Robert Wisdom On Comedic Characters

What happens on vacation doesn't always stay on vacation!

“Vacation Friends” is the new raunchy comedy from 20th Century Studios starring Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji. When straight-laced Marcus (Howery) and Emily (Orji) head to beaches with tropical views for a romantic get-away, they’re befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron (Jon Sena) and Kyla (Meredith Hagner) at a resort in Mexico. The usually level-headed couple decides to open up and live in the moment with their new “vacay friends,” enjoying a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery.

Months after returning home to their everyday lives, Marcus and Emily are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos. The film also stars Robert Wisdom as Harold, Andrew Bachelor as Gabe, and Lynn Whitfield as Suzanne.

EUR correspondent Jill Munroe talked with Wisdom and Bachelor about switching up from their usual roles.

Bachelor is known to millions of fans on social media as “King Bach.” Having amassed over 11 million followers on social media, transitioning to TV and film was inevitable. In “Vacation Friends,” he plays Emily’s younger brother Gabe. In this role, we see a different side of his comedic acting, one where he is often the straight man to Rel’s comedy. He discussed how the character was different from his actual personality.

“For me, it was showing a different side. If I have a problem with someone, I will eliminate myself from that situation in real life. Whereas with the character of Gabe, he confronts problems head on to see what happens.”

Wisdom is someone we’re used to seeing in gritty dramas like “The Wire” and “Prison Break.” In “Vacation Friends,” he portrays Emily’s father and the arch-nemesis of Marcus. Here we see him explore more of his comedy expertise.

“I always call out ‘Barber Shop 2’ – that was a great character, I always knew I had some good comedy in me, and it was just waiting for the right moment. When I was offered this, I read the script, and it was so funny I knew I wanted to be part of it. And in talking to Clay Tarver – the director – his approach to it was that he didn’t want anyone to blow it up larger than life. He just wanted me to play the guy. That’s something I can do, and then all the comedy just happens. So I played the guy, I kissed the dogs and wagged my butt on the golf course, and we had a ball!”

“Vacation Friends” will arrive exclusively on Hulu starting August 27.