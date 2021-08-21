Saturday, August 21, 2021
A Vaccinated Jesse Jackson and Wife Jacqueline Hospitalized with COVID-19 | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
48th Annual Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Conference
WASHINGTON, DC: (L-R) Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline Brown attend the Phoenix Dinner for the 48th Annual Congressional Black Caucus Foundation on September 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

*Unfortunately, we have some news about The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife and it’s not good. The bottom line is that Jesse and Jacqueline Jackson have been hospitalized in Chicago after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement, the NY Post reported on Saturday.

The world renown political/civil rights activist and minister, 79, contracted the virus despite being vaccinated back in January, in a publicity blitz meant to encourage black people to get the shot.

A month after his vaccination, Jackson, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease, underwent gallbladder surgery.

According to reports, Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, 77, are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

“Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both,” according to a Rainbow PUSH Coalition statement approved by the couple’s son, Jonathan Jackson.

“There are no further updates at this time,” the statement said. “We will provide updates as they become available.”

“Anyone who has been around either of them for the last five or six days should follow the CDC guidelines.”

