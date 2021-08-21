Saturday, August 21, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

So Precious: Marlon Wayans Never Married ‘Cause His Mama Was His Number One Girl | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Marlon Wayans and his mother Elvira - Instagram
Marlon Wayans and his late mother, Elvira Wayans – Instagram

*While speaking to Essence @be_vic about the new Aretha Franklin biopic, “Respect,” which he stars in, (Marlon Wayans) talked a little about his personal life and shared the sweetest thing he told his mother, Elvira Wayans, before her passing.

Wayans, who plays Ted White in the film says, “I wanted to play love because that I don’t think we get to see a lot of as Black people,” Wayans explained to the outlet. “What was beautiful about Lady Sings the Blues is that man loved that woman. That made my sister’s skin crawl. My momma cried. It was a romance.” He added, “I know that we’ll get into the abuse, but I’m going to make y’all fall in love with this relationship. We’re going to fall in love with Ted and Aretha,” he said, acknowledging the Queen of Soul’s first rocky marriage.

Jumping into his personal life and the topic of marriage, the star shared why he hasn’t tied the knot yet: “I never got married because I knew my mom needed me. Women sometimes want to battle for your attention, they want to battle for your love, they want to be the one. Me and my mama share the same birthday. I’m not trying to hear you.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burress Gets Candid with Talk of Breast Reduction – WATCH

Previous articleShe WASN’T Ready: Sha’Carri Richardson Races Jamaicans and Comes in LAST | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO