*While speaking to Essence @be_vic about the new Aretha Franklin biopic, “Respect,” which he stars in, (Marlon Wayans) talked a little about his personal life and shared the sweetest thing he told his mother, Elvira Wayans, before her passing.

Wayans, who plays Ted White in the film says, “I wanted to play love because that I don’t think we get to see a lot of as Black people,” Wayans explained to the outlet. “What was beautiful about Lady Sings the Blues is that man loved that woman. That made my sister’s skin crawl. My momma cried. It was a romance.” He added, “I know that we’ll get into the abuse, but I’m going to make y’all fall in love with this relationship. We’re going to fall in love with Ted and Aretha,” he said, acknowledging the Queen of Soul’s first rocky marriage.

Jumping into his personal life and the topic of marriage, the star shared why he hasn’t tied the knot yet: “I never got married because I knew my mom needed me. Women sometimes want to battle for your attention, they want to battle for your love, they want to be the one. Me and my mama share the same birthday. I’m not trying to hear you.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burress Gets Candid with Talk of Breast Reduction – WATCH