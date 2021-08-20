*Prior to his death, “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek floated a few names of people who might replace him after his time on the long-running quiz show. Trebek himself reportedly recommended CNN’s Laura Coates (pictured above) and inquiring minds want to now know why she wasn’t given a chance.

Trebek first mentioned Coates as a potential successor back in 2018, two years before he died, MSN reports. She tweeted at the time, “Incredibly honored & humbled @Jeopardy Alex Trebek 1) knows who I am 2) thinks I’d be a great host of my fave game show ever that I grew up watching w/ my family & still watch w/ my own kids (who saw him say this & now think I’m a genius).”

“Jeopardy!” fans are giving show producers the side-eye for not considering Coates, and their fury comes amid the controversy surrounding Trebek’s successor, Mike Richards. On Wednesday, The Ringer reported that on multiple episodes of his podcast “The Randumb Show,” Richards “repeatedly used offensive language and disparaged women’s bodies.”

The podcast was reportedly taken offline by Richards on Tuesday.

“Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry,” Richards said in a statement. “The podcast was intended to be a series of irreverent conversations between longtime friends who had a history of joking around.”

He is now out as the host of the game show after just one taping day, CNN reports.

Richards said Friday he has “stepped down,” citing the controversy over “past incidents and comments.”

Now the beloved game show is turning once more to guest hosts until producers tap a permanent host.