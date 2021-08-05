‘Jeopardy’ Update: Mike Richards Chosen to Replace Alex Trebeck – NOT LeVar Burton 🙁

*On Wednesday, Variety reported that the game show’s executive producer Mike Richards is in “advanced negotiations” to fill the slot left empty following Alex Trebek’s passing in November 2020.

It was said that Richards, who has hosted the series “Divided” and “The Pyramid,” was among several guest hosts. However, sources with knowledge of the process say it is now effectively a done deal, though it may not be announced until later in August.

Meanwhile, fans of the legendary game show Jeopardy! don’t think the possible move will be fair as LeVar Burton had been trying to secure the spot. Despite that, he still tried to keep things positive and tweeted on Thursday:

“I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I’ve won. The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure. 🙏🏾”

