Thursday, August 5, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

‘Jeopardy’ Update: Mike Richards Chosen to Replace Alex Trebeck – NOT LeVar Burton 🙁

By Fisher Jack
0

Mike Richards - LeVar Burton (Getty)
Mike Richards – LeVar Burton (Getty)

*On Wednesday, Variety reported that the game show’s executive producer Mike Richards is in “advanced negotiations” to fill the slot left empty following Alex Trebek’s passing in November 2020.

It was said that Richards, who has hosted the series “Divided” and “The Pyramid,” was among several guest hosts. However, sources with knowledge of the process say it is now effectively a done deal, though it may not be announced until later in August.

Meanwhile, fans of the legendary game show Jeopardy! don’t think the possible move will be fair as LeVar Burton had been trying to secure the spot. Despite that, he still tried to keep things positive and tweeted on Thursday:

“I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I’ve won. The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure. 🙏🏾”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB:High School Principal (Henry Darby) Worked Overnight At Walmart to Help Students in Need

Previous articleSimone Biles Reveals Her Aunt Died During Tokyo Olympics
Next article‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: ‘Are You Hiding Me from Your Family?’ [WATCH]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO