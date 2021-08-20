Friday, August 20, 2021
3 Black Ex Kraft Heinz Workers Sue Company Over Racist Abuse, Threats

By Ny MaGee
ketchup

*Three Black former Kraft Heinz employees have hit the company with a $30 million dollar lawsuit claiming they were subjected to racial abuse on the job and a toxic work culture.

According to the suit, per Business Insider, the ex-employees were called racial sluts from non-Black co-workers, who also drew Swastikas on their lockers. The incidents of racial abuse occurred between 2012 and 2018. When the former staffers confronted management about the incidents they were told to “keep their heads down or else they could join the unemployment line,” the lawsuit said. They were also retaliated against

A Kraft Heinz spokesperson told Newsweek that the allegations were “several years old and as soon as we were made aware, we undertook an extensive investigation, including cooperating with law enforcement, to ensure that any behavior that violated our policies, if uncovered, was put to an end.”

The company has a “zero tolerance policy for discrimination or harassment of any kind,” they said.

READ MORE: TN Dad Goes Viral Addressing the Lunacy of Fellow White Parents Attacking CRT and Mask Mandates (Watch)

Here’s more about the case via Business Insider:

Sanford Heisler Sharp filed the lawsuit on behalf of former employees Alex Horn, Lance Aytman, and Keith Hooker in the Eastern District of California Thursday. The lawsuit said that Kraft Heinz’s dairy plant in Tulare, California, was “rife with anti-Black slurs, innuendos, threats, and discrimination.”

Several anonymous notes were also placed in Black employees’ lockers, including one that read “Quit or die N——,” the lawsuit says. As a result of the death threats, Hooker resigned from the company, and Horn and Aytman took medical leaves of absence, the suit says.

The three former workers are seeking more than $30 million in damage.

“Kraft Heinz prides itself on creating diverse and inclusive workplaces, and we have a zero tolerance policy for discrimination or harassment of any kind,” a spokesperson for the company told Newsweek.

“Whenever a serious allegation such as this is made, we take immediate and swift action, including conducting a thorough investigation and implementing corrective actions if behaviors contradictory to our values are found,” they said.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

