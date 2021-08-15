Sunday, August 15, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

When Messy Gets Messier: #BrittniMealy Releases Audio of #Future Saying He Never Loved Other Baby Mother #JoieChavis

By Fisher Jack
0

Brittni - Future - Joie*Future’s ex #BrittniMealy, who is one of the mothers of his kids, shared audio of someone who seemingly sounds like Future speaking on his ex #JoieChavis.

As you many know, Joie and Future previously dated and also share a child together. In the audio Brittni posted on her Instagram story, Future says he never loved Joie. Read below for a transcript of the audio.

“I don’t look at Joie like I look at you. Me and Joie always been friends, super cool. Like [inaudible] don’t even know that me and her was just always been super cool to the point where we still could be cool right now.”

“I don’t look at her like someone I love, I never loved her like that. She know that. I never loved her, I never been like, told her ‘I love you’. You know what I’m sayin’? I never told this girl, I never told Joie ‘I love you’ but we had a good a** friendship. You know what I mean? I ain’t never tell her I love her [inaudible]. I love you.”

Whew, click any of these hashtags to hear the audio. #Future#JoieChavis #BrittniMealy

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Denzel Washington’s Continued of Support Wiley College – Actor Makes 4th $100k Installment

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Previous articleThe Rock Will Not Blow Up the Spot by Being Stank-y
Next articleCreating Products and Programs that Solves Problems and Offer Hope to the Pandemic Anxious World
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO