*Future’s ex #BrittniMealy, who is one of the mothers of his kids, shared audio of someone who seemingly sounds like Future speaking on his ex #JoieChavis.

As you many know, Joie and Future previously dated and also share a child together. In the audio Brittni posted on her Instagram story, Future says he never loved Joie. Read below for a transcript of the audio.

“I don’t look at Joie like I look at you. Me and Joie always been friends, super cool. Like [inaudible] don’t even know that me and her was just always been super cool to the point where we still could be cool right now.”

“I don’t look at her like someone I love, I never loved her like that. She know that. I never loved her, I never been like, told her ‘I love you’. You know what I’m sayin’? I never told this girl, I never told Joie ‘I love you’ but we had a good a** friendship. You know what I mean? I ain’t never tell her I love her [inaudible]. I love you.”

Whew, click any of these hashtags to hear the audio. #Future, #JoieChavis #BrittniMealy

