Trailer Drops of Issa Rae’s New Unscripted Series ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’ [WATCH]

*The trailer for Issa Rae’s new unscripted series “Sweet Life: Los Angels” has dropped, which centers on seven young, ambitious Black men and women in South LA.

The show “gives an honest and unique look into what it means to be young, Black, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams in the heart of South Los Angeles,” per its official description, as reported by TheWrap. “The series follows a group of young, strong-willed, ambitious Black friends showcasing their relatable, authentic and sometimes stumbling mid-20s moments as they embrace the joy and struggles of love and family, while building their careers as tastemakers and influencers in the city where they grew up.”

The new 10-episode series premieres on HBO Max Thursday, Aug. 19, with its first three episodes. Three additional episodes will premiere each Thursday for the following two weeks, with the first season wrapping with a reunion special that launches Sept. 9, per EW.

Watch the trailer below.

Meanwhile, Rae is also set to executive produce a reboot of the acclaimed documentary series “Project Greenlight.” The original incarnation of the Emmy nominated series aired for two seasons on HBO from 2001-2003, then moved to Bravo for a third season in 2005. The fourth and final season aired on HBO in 2015 and was canceled a year later. The series was produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

An eight-episode order has been given to the reboot, which will focus on an all-female team of aspiring women filmmakers as they are given a shot at directing their first feature. Rae will appear in each episode offering mentorship to the women. The finished film will premiere on HBO Max.

“At HBO Max, we are committed to providing a platform for diverse, up-and-coming talent,” Jennifer O’Connell, executive VP of non-fiction and live-action family at HBO Max, said in a press release. “Issa is uniquely skilled in this space, and we are thrilled to be partnering with her and Miramax as a promising group of filmmakers is inspired and challenged with their biggest opportunity yet.”